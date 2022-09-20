Cardinals to hold hiring fair for concessionaires with playoffs weeks away

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With the playoffs only a few weeks away, the Cardinals are looking to hire concessionaires.

The club is hosting a hiring fair Tuesday at Busch Stadium from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The event is being put on by Delaware North Sportservice, the company that handles concessions at the ballpark. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted.

Delaware North Sportservice is looking for retail, warehouse and culinary workers. The Cardinals say concession employees can earn up to $20-$30 an hour after tips.

Those wishing to attend are asked to enter the ballpark at the Delaware North Sportservice, which is left of Gate 6 at 405 S. Broadway.

