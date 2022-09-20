After tornado at Amazon warehouse, Bush pushing for worker safety during disasters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In response to the deadly tornado that hit the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Congresswoman Cori Bush is pushing for worker safety in disasters.

Six workers were killed when the tornado hit the Amazon facility in December. During a virtual press call Tuesday, Bush introduced the Worker Safety and Climate Disasters Act, which would create employment protections and paid emergency leave for workers impacted by climate disasters.

Bush also discussed the Wind Safety Standard Act, which would expand worker protections and implement workplace wind protection strategies. Both bills are meant to prevent situations such as what happened at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville.

”I have worked tirelessly to find accountability for their families. My ongoing conversations with the workers on the ground, advocates and community members have showcased the need for comprehensive labor protections during severe weather,” Bush said.

Bush said the investigation into what happened in Edwardsville has been repeatedly delayed. OSHA already completed a six-month investigation that found multiple gaps in the safety actions taken by Amazon.

