2 suspects at large after fleeing police in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous duo who fled from police in Town and Country overnight Tuesday.

Just past 5:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls about people tampering with car door handles in the Mason Valley subdivision. Moments later, a Town and Country officer along with Des Pere Police spotted a suspicious car on Mason Knoll. The driver sped towards the only entrance and exit point of the subdivision as stop sticks were deployed by other officers.

Four people ran from the disabled car towards Queeny Park, police said.

About 20 minutes later, a white Ford Transit was stolen from the 1800 block of South Mason and two men were later seen running through the backyards of homes on Manchester Meadows. One person, who was armed with a rifle, was taken into custody near Amp Up Action Park Karting and Axe Throwing building. Shortly after, a second person was arrested near Fresh Thyme.

Police are still searching for the two other suspects and the van, which has yellow “Pella Windows” logos plastered on the body. The license plates of GF3N3F.

Anyone with information should call the police at 314-737-4600.

