1 killed after early morning I-64 crash on Poplar Street Bridge

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police in the Metro East are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 64 on the Poplar Street Bridge.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near southbound Interstate 55 just past 4 a.m. Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed following a one-car crash.

All lanes were closed, diverting traffic off at the Interstate 70 split.

