Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning.
The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
Sheriff’s deputies say nobody is injured and hazmat crews were not called.
