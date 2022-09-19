Section I-44 to close in downtown St. Louis this weekend

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT plans to close both directions of I-44 in downtown St. Louis this upcoming weekend.

Workers will close both the eastbound and westbound lanes from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the I-55/44 split near Soulard. The closure is slated to begin 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be placing girders on the Broadway bridge over I-44 and removing girders from the Terminal Railroad Bridge. Detours will be marked and significant delays are expected.

All lanes should re-open by around 5:00 a.m. Monday.

