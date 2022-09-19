Ritenour High School teacher is Missouri’s Teacher of the Year

English teacher Christina Andrade Melly is the 2023 Missouri State Teacher of the Year
English teacher Christina Andrade Melly is the 2023 Missouri State Teacher of the Year
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ritenour High School held a surprise ceremony to celebrate one of their own on Monday.

English teacher Christina Andrade Melly is the 2023 Missouri State Teacher of the Year. She has taught there for the last 11 years, and she herself graduated from Ritenour in 2006. Melly is Ritenour’s second state teacher of the year recipient in the past five years.

