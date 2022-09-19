Reside in St. Louis: Rare opportunity to purchase a 3-acre lakefront estate adjacent to Faust Park in Chesterfield
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This 3-acre lakefront estate in Arrowhead estates is a rare opportunity in Chesterfield.
6 Arrowhead Estates Ct. was built in 1961. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and a tennis court. The home also has a private dock for those who enjoy fishing and boating.
Ted Wight with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
