Report says Missouri is among the worst states for teachers

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - WalletHub hit Missouri yet with another not-so-great statistic: the Show Me state is among the worst for teachers.

The new research was released Monday, showing Missouri ranking number 46 in the country. Researchers looked at opportunity and competition along with academics and work environment.

The best states for teachers were New York, Utah and Virginia.

