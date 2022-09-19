Record Highs Expected Tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
First Alert Weather Discussion:
Near record heat today. Sunny skies tomorrow with a high of 98 degrees forecast along with a peak heat index around 101. The record is 97 degrees. And the average high is only 80 degrees.
A cool front should break the heat as it moves through Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Fall arrives (literally & figuratively) Thursday with high temperatures only around 70 degrees.
