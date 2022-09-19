Person in critical condition after shooting in Ladue

LADUE (KMOV) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Ladue.

The Ladue Police Department said in a press release the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Ladue Road around 2:30 a.m. Police said it is believed that two people were traveling on Interstate 170 when they exited the highway and got into an altercation, leading to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said, and the suspect was arrested after officers chased them on foot. The names or ages of the two people have not been released. Police did not say how many times the victim was shot.

Police said the shooting “appears to be domestic in nature.” No other information was released Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ladue Police Department at (314) 737-4600 or email Crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov.

