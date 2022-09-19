VIDEO: Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning.

St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.

Paul Hamilton, owner of Hamilton Hospitality, which includes Vin De Set, told News 4 the damage is “pretty bad, especially the water damage throughout the entire building.” He also said they would get through it but it will be a while.

The company’s website released this statement Monday:

Due to a fire, Monday morning at Vin de Set, PW Pizza and 21st Street Brewers bar will be temporarily closed for cleaning. Vin de Set was heavily damaged and will be closed indefinitely. We’ll update everyone via social and our newsletter when each venue will open back up. Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse, Winnie’s Wine Bar and Eleven Eleven Mississippi remain open and unaffected. If you’re looking to help us through this difficult time, please visit any of our other restaurants or purchase a gift card. Vin de Set holds a special place in the hearts of us all.

No injuries have been reported at this time. St. Louis Fire Department is working to find out what caused the fire.

