FEMA offering repair, rebuild advice to flood victims across the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - FEMA is offering free information for people to make their homes stronger and safer.

The repair and rebuild advice is given by FEMA specialists at three different Home Depot locations in the area.

FEMA worker Errica Wilkerson says getting rid of mold should be a top priority for flood victims because it can be dangerous. While removing mold, she advises wearing protective gear and gloves.

Wilkerson recommends a cleaning solution that consists of a gallon of water and a cup of bleach.

“Cut a foot above where they see the mold growing and take that material out, maybe a sheetrock paneling or whatever, and then also take out the insulation,” Wilkerson says.

If you are hiring a contractor, Wilkerson recommends you get three estimates and not pay upfront. When repairs are being made use flood damage resistant materials, rather than ones that absorb water and cause more problems.

“Instead of just using sheetrock in your home, we’re advising homeowners to maybe use gypsum board,” Wilkerson says. “Instead of using laminate flooring, you may want to use vinyl flooring.”

This past July, the historic flooding led to Willie Winters’ basement being flooded with sewer water.

“I just don’t like basements now,” Winters says. “I’m scared of basements.”

Winters didn’t have too much damage. However, he is still looking to FEMA for help in preventing this from happening again in the future.

“I wanna know what I can do ahead in case it’s a lot next time, which there will be a next time,” Winters says.

Although Winters washed the walls and floors, those stains remained. He says moving forward, he plans to replace parts of his basement with better materials.

“If I can get a material that doesn’t hold a stain like the sewer water does,” Winters says. “That’s why I kinda left my basement untouched for a while.”

The Home Depot locations:

11215 St. Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Mo 63044

1603 S. Hanley Rd, Brentwood, Mo 63144

3202 S. Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, Mo 63139

FEMA specialists will be at these locations from Monday, September 19 through Saturday, October 1.

Monday through Saturday, specialists will be there from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

