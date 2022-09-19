Episode 201: Craft Republic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For 25 years, Brian Dix has worked in the beer industry.

He started working for Anheuser-Busch in college, sweeping floors and doing basic tasks. From there he went on to work for other distributors.

Distributors help get your favorite beer (or liquor or wine) from the manufacturer to your favorite bar or local grocery store. After working for others, Brian realized something was missing, especially when it came to smaller brands.

He founded Craft Republic to focus on craft beverages. Many of our favorite St. Louis breweries are distributed by Craft Republic.

But it’s not just craft beer, they distribute cold brew from Sump and Kaldi’s, CBD drinks like Mighty Kind and the booming business of non-alcoholic options like Athletic Brewing. That’s a trend Brian couldn’t have predicted. We sat down with him at their warehouse near Soulard to talk beer, hospitality and what’s next in the craft beverage world.

