Duo Dogs welcome their new litter of puppies named after the cast of M*A*S*H*

Hawkeye, Margaret, Blake, Trapper, Radar, and Sherman are welcomed to Duo Dogs
By Isaac Golden
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the show M*A*S*H* celebrates its 50th anniversary, Duo Dogs Inc. welcomes a brand new litter of six puppies, aptly named after some of the most notable characters from the hit show.

Duo Dogs are bred to and trained to assist those in need. Following a 2-year adoption by a selected foster family, the dogs return to Duo Dogs for an intensive training program under supervision of our trainers before they are ready to be placed in an environment where they can help those who need it most.

