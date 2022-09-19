Civil Rights adovcates to speak after six deaths at the CJC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Since 2021, the City Justice Center (CJC) has seen uprisings, fights, broken locks and more. Now, a group of civil rights advocates is demanding transparency after several detainees died within a six-month period.

The Arch Defenders, Action St. Louis, and loved ones of a detainee killed inside the CJC are calling for officials to release information pertaining to their deaths. Since April 2022, the group said six people died, two deaths which were within days of each other, inside the downtown St. Louis facility. The press release identified the following victims:

Robert Miller who reportedly died on April 28

Augustus Collier who reportedly died on July 8

Donald Henry who reportedly died on Sept. 3

Courtney McNeal who reportedly died on Sept. 6

One victim was only identified by their street name and the other person’s name and time of death were not available. In addition to full transparency on jail deaths, the group will also call for an immediate improvement of conditions inside the CJC.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m.

