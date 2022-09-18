Strong To Severe Storms Possible Tonight

First Alert Weather Discussion:

Today is First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of strong to severe storms tonight. The energy available will help fuel storms that develop over a southeast moving boundary later tonight. The storms will develop over Iowa and then track to the southeast. Illinois has slightly better potential for seeing stronger storms. Hail up to to the size of baseballs, and wind gusts up to 70mph are both possible. In addition, monitor for bursts of heavy rain and frequent lightning. The most likely timing for severe storms in our area is 11 pm tonight to 3 am Monday.

Near record heat is expected to kick off the work week ahead of a cold front that arrives for the first day of fall.

Several rounds of storms this morning & tonight - some strong possible
Getting Hotter Every Day Through Tuesday, Record Heat Expected
