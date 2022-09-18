Police investigate after man was shot in St. Louis City

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing. No further information has been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

