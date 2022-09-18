Judge allows construction of new firehouse in Wildwood to go ahead

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A judge is allowing construction of a new firehouse in Wildwood to move forward.

Great news for @monarchfpd. The judge rules in favor of the department to move forward with the construction of a new firehouse. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/DPWJya31aj — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) September 18, 2022

In 2020, voters approved a bond issue to build two new firehouses for the Monarch Fire Protection District and acquire three new firetrucks. Resident William Ballard sold more than an acre of land to allow for the new firehouse along Wild Horse Creek Road to be built, but construction has been held up, Wildwood’s mayor said the fire district didn’t include the city in finding land for the new facility or securing needed permits.

“We spent this last year, really with nothing happening because of Monarch’s position that it didn’t have to do anything the city asked it to do, and it essentially ignored us,” Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin shared. “Then the judge said they can’t do that.”

Bowlin’s big concern was a recent traffic study conducted by the city with Monarch, showing response times may increase by 10 seconds.

“I would be concerned about our residents believing we did our job if we just signed off without further review,” Bowlin said in August.

This is a rendering of the proposed $6 million "House 2," for Wildwood. The original date for completion was end of 2022.@monarchfpd says the two firehouses combined cost $12 million. That second station is already under construction off of Olive and Mason, near BJC. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/YEcLB4DFpz — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) August 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.