Several rounds of storms this morning & tonight - some strong possible

First Alert Weather Discussion: Morning showers and storms will eventually give way to a hot and humid afternoon. The morning activity will lose intensity as it pushes southeast and enters a region with less energy. However, with heat building today, energy is expected to build again across the area, which will help provide the fuel for later storms. High temperatures this afternoon will climb to the lower 90s with light southwest winds and mainly sunny skies.

Today is a newly issued First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of isolated stronger storms. The energy available will help fuel storms that develop over a southeast moving boundary later tonight. Illinois has slightly better potential for seeing stronger storms. Hail up to quarters, and 60mph wind are both possible. In addition, monitor for bursts of rain and frequent lightning. The uncertainty with the placement of tonight’s storms comes with building high pressure. This high pressure may end up preventing the storms from reaching our viewing area. However, if it doesn’t build as much today, our storm chance increases. There is also some uncertainty with the location of the front producing these storms. The most likely timing for storms and isolated stronger storms is 7 pm to 2 am Monday.

Near record, heat is expected to kick off the work week ahead of a cold front that arrives for the first day of fall.

