Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said.

The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.

Two homes in the neighborhood are now unlivable after the fire, Wentzville Fire said. The home that first caught fire caused a second home to become engulfed in flames. Two other houses suffered minor heat damage from the spreading flames but are still inhabitable. The affected families are being assisted.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.