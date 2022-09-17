Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(Source: WIFR)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said.

The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.

Two homes in the neighborhood are now unlivable after the fire, Wentzville Fire said. The home that first caught fire caused a second home to become engulfed in flames. Two other houses suffered minor heat damage from the spreading flames but are still inhabitable. The affected families are being assisted.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

sports betting
Sports betting bill to be debated again in MO special session, likely to fail
sports betting
Sports betting bill to be debated again in MO special session, likely to fail
down syndrome awareness month
Local 4-year-old to be featured on Times Square jumbotron for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
down syndrome awareness month
STL Metro kid to be on display in Time Square for Down Syndrome Awareness month