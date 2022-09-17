Getting Hotter Every Day Through Tuesday, Record Heat Expected

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
First Alert Weather Discussion:

Sunday is another hot and dry day with afternoon highs into the low 90s. A few spot showers are expected in the morning, mainly north of the STL Metro area.

More widespread rain is expected overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning. Most of this activity will miss the STL area to the north and east. A few stronger storms are possible producing a wind and hail risk. It’s a low chance they hold their intensity, but this is why we have a low severe threat for Sunday night-Monday morning focused NE of St. Louis. See the threat graphic from the SPC below.

Heat continues to build to record levels! Temperatures will generally sit in the mid and upper 90s. Thursday is the official start of fall!

7 Day Forecast

