City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on.

“To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”

Zurmuehlen oversees the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Environmental Investigation Unit (EIU), which started in 2010. Its creation was to help the city target cases of illegal dumping.

“It’s a pretty serious issue. Unfortunately, it’s at the expense of a lot of residents that don’t want it there,” said Officer Vince Stehlin, who works part-time for the EIU. “And we try to work in unison with the city refuse department to try to get it cleaned up as quickly as we can. Some of the departments are having shortages right now, which is causing a little bit of a problem.”

“It can be anywhere from somebody with a pickup truck full of trash like shingles or mattress or tires, just dumping them in a lot or next to a dumpster,” said Zurmuehlen. “It could be a business that doesn’t pay for the private dumpster because businesses need to pay for the private dumpsters, they don’t get the city access to those dumpsters.”

Zurmuehlen says resident complaints help them identify where cases of illegal dumping may be happening. Then, cameras are installed in those alleys with the hopes of catching people in the act.

“I know when I took over there was 200 [cameras], so I’ve added the 50 in a little over a year and a half,” he said. “And I plan on adding another 50 before the end of the year. I’m trying to order 100 more of our new ones, which are a little bit more intelligent…a lot more capabilities.”

In 2021 the EIU wrote 650 charges for illegal dumping and issued roughly 573 summonses.

“Some of the summonses have a couple of charges on them, but 2021 was a record year from when they started keeping track of the stats,” said Zurmuehlen.

This year, they are on pace to break last year’s numbers with almost 600 charges so far.

“So, it’s successful, we’re doing a great job. I owe it to the guys that are with me here. The guys checking the cameras to write the summonses, but it’s a team effort for sure,” said Zurmuehlen.

Yet, it still feels like instances of illegal dumping have not slowed down.

“When you think you’re making some headway, then you go out and check them again and there’s a whole other group of people coming through and doing the same thing,” said Stehlin.

“I don’t know exactly why it’s been such an issue besides that the city is low on manpower for refuse drivers, so the trash is kind of collecting, so it looks like its illegal dumping when maybe it’s not,” he said.

With St. Louis residents voting this past fall on Proposition F, Zurmuehlen says they hope they can turn the corner on illegal dumping, especially among repeat offenders.

“Early august, the city passed prop f, which increased the fine amount for illegal dumping from 500 to $1,000 dollars, I think that’s going to be very helpful in curbing what’s going on but increasing the amount of summonses that we write is always a great deterrent, and I think having the cameras up all over the place will deter people from doing it in the city,” said Zurmuehlen. “I don’t know where they’re going to go with it, but as long as it’s not in the city.”

Residents that witness illegal dumping in their neighborhoods are encouraged to contact the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314-622-4800. Zurmuehlen says witnesses to illegal dumping have been and continue to be rewarded for helping police track down cases.

“If they’re willing to be a witness and if that person is found guilty or pleads guilty…they’ll get $100,” he said. “I’ve already dispersed $2,400 this year in witness rewards. I would love to triple or quadruple that number.”

