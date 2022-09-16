WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot

Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City...
Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sweetie Pie's
Tim Norman found guilty in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
Sen. Josh Hawley discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Relocation Program" to sent migrants to other...
Sen. Josh Hawley “not very sympathetic” to Martha’s Vineyard residents after migrants arrive
A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday...
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City
shriner's
Shriners Children’s St. Louis transforms boy’s life, helps family grow