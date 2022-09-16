St. Louis County animal shelter pauses dog adoptions due to parvovirus infections

No dog adoptions at STL County shelter
No dog adoptions at STL County shelter(St. Louis County Animal shelter)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis County animal shelter is pausing dog adoptions after several animals came down with canine parvovirus.

The shelter says it is isolating the exposed dogs. Parvovirus is highly contagious and affects a dog’s gastrointestinal system. The virus cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans, the shelter says.

The shelter says it plans to resume adoptions sometime next week if there are no new parvovirus cases. Adoptions of cats are still open.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Josh Hawley discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Relocation Program" to sent migrants to other...
Sen. Josh Hawley “not very sympathetic” to Martha’s Vineyard residents after migrants arrive
shriner's
Shriners Children’s St. Louis transforms boy’s life, helps family grow
A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday...
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City
One person has been taken to the hospital after a car and a train collided in St. Clair County...
Person hospitalized after car and train collided in St. Clair County