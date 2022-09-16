St. Louis County animal shelter pauses dog adoptions due to parvovirus infections

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis County animal shelter is pausing dog adoptions after several animals came down with canine parvovirus.

The shelter says it is isolating the exposed dogs. Parvovirus is highly contagious and affects a dog’s gastrointestinal system. The virus cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans, the shelter says.

The shelter says it plans to resume adoptions sometime next week if there are no new parvovirus cases. Adoptions of cats are still open.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.