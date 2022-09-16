Shriners Children’s St. Louis transforms boy’s life, helps family grow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Shriners Children’s St. Louis helped 15-year-old Connor Maine do something doctors said he would never do.

“Doctor came in and said, ‘Your son has a deformity, he has one leg shorter than the other and he may never be able to walk,” his mom, Megan, recalled.

Faced with years of astronomical medical bills, doctors referred them to Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

“So, we came here when he was 6 months old and that’s when they told us, ‘He can walk,’” said Megan. “He might have some difficulty walking, but all of his bones are there, they’re all just smaller.”

Conner had several surgeries and wore special shoes built to make his legs the same length. Connor said all the help he has received has made a difference.

“Now when I’m walking and I stop, my foot can touch the floor,” he said.

The experience has been life-changing for the entire family. The help from the organization allowed the family to expand.

“So, he has a younger sister, now, and you know, if we couldn’t afford the surgeries, we couldn’t afford to have another child,” Megan said.

Connor is now a patient ambassador, and his dad became a Shriner.

