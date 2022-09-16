Police show reporters footage from deadly force incident, say shooting was justified

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police say an incident where officers shot and killed 16-year-old Darryl Ross was justified. Officers showed surveillance video of the shooting to the media Friday but are not releasing it publicly yet, saying it could compromise the investigation of the incident.

Ross was shot and killed late Sunday night at a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of North Florissant after officers say he reached for a gun. Since the shooting, there was a protest at St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) headquarters, with activists calling for the video to be released.

Police showed the 9-minute video to members of the media Friday, but reporters were not allowed to record it or bring cameras into the room.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a lot of activity around 11:00 p.m. Sunday with people going in and out of the gas station, which was the center of an undercover drug operation, police say. Officers say they waited to approach Ross because the area was so congested.

The video shows Ross making a handoff exchange with two individuals with what police believed to be drugs. In the video, police circled what they say is a gun under Ross’ arm.

Once Ross walked to a nearby alley, he was approached by two undercover officers wearing vests that said “police.” The video shows Ross running away from officers and being chased to the front of the gas station. In the next 15 seconds, cameras showed where Ross tripped and fell and was then shot by police. Officers say Ross was reaching for a gun when he was shot, but due to the resolution, it was not clear in the video.

“I did observe a gun, that’s one element you have, the subject did resist, and the officer drew his weapon and went to deadly force,” said Lt. John Green with SLMPD.

News 4 does not currently know how many shots were fired or if any verbal commands were given because the video has no audio. Police say they plan to make the video public when the investigation is over.

