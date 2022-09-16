Person hospitalized after car and train collided in St. Clair County

One person has been taken to the hospital after a car and a train collided in St. Clair County late Thursday night.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The crash happened on Emig Road, north of Route 161 near Mascoutah at around 11 p.m. News 4 was on the scene when one person was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

