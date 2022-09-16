Missouri Eastern Correctional Center workers hospitalized after toxic exposure outside of prison

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- Four staff members of the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center were taken to the hospital after a toxic exposure. It was not immediately known what they were exposed to.

A spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Corrections said the exposure did not happen at the prison. They said it happened when three workers were on their way back to the prison from a lunch break. The workers began to feel light-headed, the spokesperson said, which prompted another worker to come and help them. The fourth worker then began to feel the same symptoms as the other three, and all of them ended up in the hospital.

The workers are currently in stable condition but remain at the hospital. The Eureka Fire Department responded to the incident. Officials are actively trying to figure out what the four people were exposed to and where they were exposed to it. News 4 will update this article when more information becomes available.

The Eureka Fire Department said there is no hazard to the public in the area.

The Missouri Eastern Correctional Center is in Pacific, Missouri, just within the limits of western St. Louis County.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.