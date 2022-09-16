Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois.

Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the couple is accused of stealing a trailer, UTV and other valuable items from the business on Rueck Road during the early morning hours of Sept. 5. A white Ford F250 that was allegedly used in the theft was believed to be stolen from St. Peters.

The suspects were arrested after a short police chase, which ended in a crash in Jefferson County. The duo is also accused of stealing a red Dodge Ram from Columbia Dodge in April. The stolen vehicle was found wrecked in Fenton in May.

The elder Turner is in custody at the Jefferson County jail. The younger Turner has not been arrested.

