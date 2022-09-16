Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

Marvin Bailey Jr. is being held on $50,000 bond.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store.

A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.

Bailey’s phone was pinging in the area of the dispensary during the time of the incident, the probable cause statement says. Police pulled over a vehicle Bailey was in later Wednesday, and Bailey ran from the area. He was caught, and police said officers found marijuana products inside Bailey’s backpack that the dispensary confirmed as stolen.

Police also found a handgun during the traffic stop that was seen on surveillance video during the crime.

Bailey is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.

