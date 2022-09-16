Lane closures to impact MLK Bridge traffic next week

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Upcoming lane closures will impact traffic across the Martin Luther King Bridge.

The westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Sept. 19 until 3 p.m. Sept. 20. Then, on Sept. 21 and 22, the eastbound lanes will close from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. Finally, one right eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed to traffic Sept. 26-29 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

During the closures, Illinois Department of Transportation crews will complete routine inspections.

