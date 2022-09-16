Jackie Joyner-Kersee thanks Salvation Army for helping in flooding aftermath

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Families in East St. Louis are still trying to get back on their feet after floodwaters inundated their homes.

Thursday, Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee highlighted her community and an organization that’s been there to help. In the weeks after the flooding, more than 100 volunteers with the Salvation Army donated nearly $300,000 in gift cards and thousands of pounds of food. She said the help they provided was crucial for East St. Louis residents who are still putting their lives back together.

“You look at one of our schools because of flooding, mold has set in and those students aren’t able to go to school, and so how can you help and expedite the time period and what can we do in the future so this doesn’t continue,” Joyner-Kersee said.

She said the infrastructure in East St. Louis is old and needs to be replaced, and the process to do so is costly. The Public Works Department said the price to fix one sewage pump is about $1 million and the city has 19 of them needing repairs.

