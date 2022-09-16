A Hotter Weekend, Near Record Heat Next Week

First Alert Weather Discussion: It turns hotter this weekend and we’ll have a slight chance for a shower or storm Sunday morning and again Monday morning. For Monday morning some areas north are in the lowest level 1 severe threat, but the chances appear low and something to get an update on this weekend.

This Weekend: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and hotter in the upper 80s. Humidity won’t be too high, but will increase on Sunday along with hotter temperatures Sunday. We may see a stray shower or storm Sunday morning, otherwise expect a dry afternoon with hotter and more humid conditions. Sunday’s high 91°.

Sunday Night-Monday Morning Storm Chance: Sunday afternoon and evening the strong storms will be well north of our area. However, we may see a couple storms get into the region late Sunday night into Monday morning. It’s a low chance they hold their intensity, but this is why we have a low severe threat for Sunday night-Monday morning focused just north of St. Louis. Otherwise it will be dry and getting even hotter Monday afternoon with a high of 94°.

Next Week: Big heat arrives Monday through Wednesday. Currently we have a high of 96 Tuesday and the record is 97. Humidity may make it feel like upper 90s and close to 100. Expect a break from that late Summer surge of heat by Thursday-Friday.

