A Hot Weekend, Near Record Heat Next Week

Weather Discussion: Mostly sunny and hot today. The high temperature is forecast at 87 this afternoon which is 6 degrees above average.

This Weekend: No big changes for Saturday. Heat and humidity climb on Sunday. There is a chance for some Storms in the northern half of the viewing area Sunday. We could see one round in the morning. And then another round late Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has assigned a level 1 risk of severe storms for northern parts of our viewing area between 7AM Sunday through 7AM Monday. Download the free KMOV Weather App and keep an eye out for potential storms Sunday into Sunday night.

Next Week: Big heat arrives Monday through Wednesday. There’s a slim chance for rain Monday morning, otherwise the heat dominates. Currently we have a high of 97 Tuesday and the record is 97. However, humidity won’t be excessive, so we expect the heat index may add only a few degrees to the high temperature.

