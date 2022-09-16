Grand opening celebrates completion of Merchants Bridge project

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – After years of construction, Merchants Bridge reopened Thursday.

The Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis hosted a grand reopening to celebrate the completion of the $222 million project to replace the bridge that links Missouri and Illinois. There was almost a decade of planning and advocacy and four years of construction put into the project, which doubles the bridge’s capacity.

Merchants Bridge is located just north of the McKinley Bridge.

