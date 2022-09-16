Gas prices expected to continue to drop but vary across St. Louis metro

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Gas prices have dropped significantly after setting new record highs of more than $5 a gallon in July. According to Don Redman with AAA, prices should continue the trend this fall.

“We’re expecting those prices to continue to fall. This is something we see in the fall largely tied to decrease in demand,” said Redman.

Redman said one of the factors to consider when predicting prices in the fall is the level of activity during hurricane season. Storms can cause temporary shutdowns at offshore oil rigs in the gulf and oil refineries in the south. So far, this has been a relatively quiet season.

Despite the drop in prices since July, customers who spoke to News 4 while filling up their gas tanks are unhappy with current prices.

“They’re still kind of high,” said Tim Erwin.

“They’re still very high,” said Don Bertram.

Gas prices vary widely across the St. Louis metro area. Here’s a sample of some prices:

$2.91 in House Springs

$3.50 in Ferguson

$3.50 in St. Louis

$3.47 in Ballwin

$2.99 in St. Peters

Don Bertram has noticed the lower prices in St. Peters.

“For my boss I always try to buy out in St Charles where it’s cheaper,” he said.

Redman said prices can vary because some stations will be locked into a contract to buy gas at a set price for up to a month. And if other stations lower prices, they might be reluctant to follow suit because they’ll lose money.

