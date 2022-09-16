Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.

No further information has been released at this time.

