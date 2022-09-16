Archdiocese of St. Louis calls on region’s Catholics to evangelize and engage as ‘All Things New’ moves forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Archdiocese of St. Louis is peeling back the curtain on its parishes by releasing new workbooks that resemble report cards. this comes as plans for a historic restructuring come into fruition.

“It’s all on us. All of us. My role as Archbishop, priests and deacons, the lay people. What do we have the most people of in the church? Lay people,” Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski said Thursday.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis is now calling on more than 490,000 Catholics to evangelize now more than ever.

“As we look at our resources, we have to say, how are we best using those resources,” Archbishop Rozanski said.

The Archbishop is looking closely at the resources available as the “All Things New” initiative ramps up, evaluating the fate of 178 parishes across its ten counties including the City of St. Louis.

Many area Catholics who have contacted News 4 are wondering how many parishes could have their doors closed.

“I don’t know. I can’t tell you because we haven’t gone through the listening sessions,” Archbishop Rozanski explained. “We haven’t really looked at the input because we have not gotten all the input we need.”

The Archdiocese will host more than 350 listening sessions this fall in October and November. It’ll be the first opportunity to weigh in on the changes within the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

“I’ve listened to my priests and others who say we can’t keep doing the same and expect different results,” Archbishop Rozanski shared. “We need to do planning, we need to forge ahead.”

News 4 asked the Archbishop about everything from the future of land left from closed churches and schools to a timeline for notifying schools about relocation. Those are questions he doesn’t have answers for at this time.

“The church in whatever form we exist seeks to bring people together in community, in Christ,” the Archbishop said.

There will be a final plan on All Things New to share in My 2023 on Pentecost.

“What my goal is is to have a Catholic presence in every area of our archdiocese,” he said. “What that looks like at this point, I don’t know.”

You can find an in-depth workbook on each Catholic parish in the archdiocese here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.