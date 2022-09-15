Warming Trend Continues, Big Heat Next Week

Weather Discussion: Warm days continue and eventually hot near 90 this weekend. But the big heat arrives Monday through Wednesday next week and highs won’t be far from the records.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and a near normal mild start. But it will turn a bit warmer, however with low humidity it will be a pleasant day. Friday Night Football, Balloon Glow and all other activities will be dry in the evening with temperatures going from the warm 80s early to the 70s for most of the evening.

This Weekend: It turns a bit hotter, but remains dry. Sunday will be hotter than Saturday with humidity creeping up but not excessive. For the Great Forest Park Balloon Race the Balloons will be drifting to the North of Forest Park.

Next Week: Big heat arrives Monday through Wednesday. There’s a slim chance for a shower Monday, otherwise the heat dominates. Currently we have a high of 96 Tuesday and the record is 97. However, humidity won’t be excessive, so we expect the heat index may add a few degrees to the high temperature.

