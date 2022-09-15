St. Louis CITY2 Sunday match moved from Centene Stadium to SIUE

Images of the Centene Stadium
Images of the Centene Stadium(STL CITY / Twitter)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A scheduled match between St. Louis CITY2 and Sporting KC II will not be played at Centene Stadium Sunday, St. Louis City SC announced. The game will instead be played at SIUE.

In a press release, the team cited a construction project unrelated to Centene Stadium as the reason for the move. The project is affecting the stadium’s internal power distribution system, the release said.

The match at SIUE is free for spectators and will start at 6 p.m. at Ralph Korte Stadium on campus.

St. Louis CITY2 and Sporting KC II are the reserve teams for their respective MLS teams. They are part of the MLS NEXT pro league, which currently has 21 teams.

