St. Louis City SC unveils new training and performance center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis City SC took the next step toward completion of its sprawling campus on Thursday, unveiling its training and performance center across the street from the future Centene Stadium.

The soccer club will be one of very few teams to have its team headquarters, practice facility, training fields and stadium in one location.

On Thursday, the team announced BJC Healthcare and Washington University Orthopedics as founding sponsors and will serve as the sole medical provider for team players. They will work with team trainers to prevent injuries and keep the club’s athletes healthy.

“There’s no doubt from working with other professional teams, you see the teams that succeed at the end of the season are the healthiest teams,” said Dr. Robert Brophy, medical director for St. Louis CITY SC.

The facility will be named the Wash U Orthopedic High Performance Center and will offer a variety of state-of-the-art therapy, training and recovery treatments to athletes. Numerous workout areas, hydrotherapy, cryotherapy and deep tissue massages will help to keep athletes at peak performance, Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said.

“Having a training facility right across the street, all in the city center....I don’t know any club internationally that has that opportunity to have the community behind the club and to have everything together here,” he said. “Where there are people driving down the motorway and see us training, to people driving down the road and see us training, it’s completely unique.”

The facility also offers a mixture of turf and grass practice fields. The campus’ location in Downtown West will be a big draw when it comes to recruitment of future draft players, Pfannenstiel said.

“For me the biggest edge is we have is the ownership giving us permission to have our foreign players six months prior to any other club here in the city,” he said. “To get used to St. Louis, get used to the schools for the kids, the weather, what do I eat, where do I live. So that period of getting used to the city, acclimating, I think that’s huge for us.”

CitySC2, the club’s reserve team, was scheduled to play its final regular season game at Centene Stadium on Sunday, offering fans their first look at the new stadium. The team announced on Wednesday the match would be moved to SIUE after a construction incident caused an electrical issue inside the stadium.

Team leadership declined Thursday to discuss the circumstances surrounding the incident or a possible timeline to fix the problem. The team released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“We are very sad about not being able to showcase the new stadium on Sunday,” said St. Louis City SC President and CEO Carolyn Kindle. “We know our fans, players and staff will be disappointed about not having this preview event, but once we are back up and running, we are looking forward to making the first match in our new home the best fan experience possible.”

