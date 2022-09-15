Slightly Hotter & More Humid Today

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Both temperatures and humidity inch up just a touch today. I’m forecasting an afternoon high of 86. That puts us about 5 degrees above average and it only gets hotter from here.

It will be hot this weekend and at least through the first half of next week. Our only real chance for any measurable rain is on Sunday night into Monday morning and at this point we don’t expect much.

7 Day Forecast

