Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call.

The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.

It wasn’t until 1 p.m. that the principal emailed parents to tell them there was never a threat and their kids were safe.

“None of the parents were even notified. They said that they were busy taking cover, but my thing is there should be something going on as far as parents being notified because that is a safety precaution and somebody’s child could have been hurt,” said Judy Brimer, who has a sibling at the school.

The school district told News 4 that false information spread quickly because of “erroneous social media reporting.”

