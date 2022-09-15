Mission STL hosts Guns Down Hoops Up 3-on-3 basketball tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mission: St. Louis will host its first three-on-three basketball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Guns Down Hoops Up tournament will bring awareness to gun violence in the metro area and honor those who lost their lives. This event will start at 11 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. at the Tandy Rec Center. The winning team will receive a $250 cash prize, and the runner-up will receive $100.

Registration is $50 to play. Players must be 15 years or older, and food and drinks will be available. To sign your team up, contact Rachel Franck at rachel@missionstl.org.

