Man uses past with opioid use to give those struggling a ‘fresh start’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Grassroot efforts and the City of St. Louis Health Department are working to reduce and eliminate the disparity among black men in St. Louis when it comes to the opioid epidemic.

According to Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis, director of health for St. Louis City, and the non-profit PreventED, fatal opioid overdoses among black men in St. Louis increased by 500 percent in the last five years.

“It’s unacceptable,” Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo-Davis shared. “It’s disproportionately affecting the black and brown neighborhoods which is a copy and paste of Covid and Monkeypox. This is an actual crisis.”

The intersection of Grand and Cass in north St. Louis re-ignites painful memories for Gerald Watson. It’s where he would sell and use opioids.

“[I felt] hopelessness, no tomorrow,” Watson explained. “Guilt and shame. I felt so much guilt and shame.”

Watson said he is 20 years sober as of May. He said he has no desire to go back.

“I have over 40 years in substance issues, back then we called it addiction - I was a cokehead,” Watson shared. “Today we use different language to soften the blow, be less harsh on those using.”

He said black men in St. Louis are the most vulnerable to opioid use because of how easily accessible the drugs are in the area.