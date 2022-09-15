Man stabbed to death in Festus, police say

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries in Festus Tuesday night.

Festus Police said officers responded to 516 Briar Ridge around 10:20 p.m. and found the man with stab wounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died. The man has not been identified.

Police said a 68-year-old admitted to the stabbing but he claimed it was self-defense. The suspect was released, but police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and information has been sent to the prosecuting attorney to be reviewed.

