Man critically injured after shooting in Soulard bar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting inside a Soulard bar.

The shooting happened inside Henry’s Bar on Allen Avenue near 8th Street before 1 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found a man conscious and breathing but shot in the stomach and head.

“It’s important for us to be able to conduct our investigation, review relevant footage and let our evidence folks do their jobs,” Matthew Karnowski with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. “So, we were able to get the scene clear and free of any bystanders rather quickly so we were to preserve the evidence.”

The victim was last listed in critical condition. Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

