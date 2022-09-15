St. Louis County man convicted of raping several girls

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury convicted 22-year-old Dominic Yocco Thursday on 16 counts of felony sex crimes. He is also now considered a predatory sex offender, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Nine victims took the stand against Yocco in the trial. He was convicted of rape, sodomy and attempted sodomy. He will be sentenced in December.

Charges alleged Yocco lured several young girls to his home using Snapchat and other social media. Prosecutors said he committed the crimes between 2016 and 2018.

Yocco turned himself into police in 2019 in relation to allegations he assaulted multiple girls. He was 19 at that time.

