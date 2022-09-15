KMOV teaming up to raise money for Shriners Children’s St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV is once again teaming up with Shriners Children’s St. Louis for the annual KMOV Cares for Kids Telethon.

The all-day telethon will take place on Thursday, October 13. Throughout the day, News 4 will be live at the hospital bringing you some inspiring stories.

The organization has provided care to more than 1.5 million children since it first opened in 1922.

Click here to learn more about Shriners Children’s St. Louis.

